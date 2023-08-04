‘I have sacrificed today for my tomorrow’ – Actor, Kanayo O Kanayo reveals

Few moments ago, Veteran Nollywood Actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere known professionally as Kanayo O Kanayo took to social media to send a message across to the general public.

In the post shared on his Official Instagram page today being Thursday the 3rd day of August, 2023 the talented actor revealed that there is no shortcut to success, accomplishment or good life and inorder to get any of that, you gotta work for it. He further stressed that people must learn how to make sacrifices just like him who sacrificed today for his tomorrow.

“In his Words”

“There is no shortcut to success, accomplishment or good life, you gotta work for it. You must make a sacrifice, nnanyi sacrifice say so, I have sacrificed today for my tomorrow”, Kanayo wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers.

Kanayo O Kanayo is considered as one of the greatest Nollywood actor ever, he came into the Nigerian Movie Industry at it’s infant stage and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa.

Ever since he emerged, he have starred in numerous movies some of which are: Living In Bondage, Blood Money, Family Battle, Ikemba, Blood Billionaires, Cry Of A Virgin, Desperate Billionaires, Circle Of Doom, Nneka The Pretty Serpent, His Majesty, Occultic Kingdom, Double Perfect Plan, Occultic Battle, Billionaires Club, After Dawn, End Of Money, Brutal Heart, Apaye, Across The Niger, Ritual, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

