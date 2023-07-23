ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I Have Officially Given My Life To Christ, I Am Born Again – BBN Star Ifuennada Says

Ifuennada is a popular female Big Brother Naija housemate, she is also an entrepreneur, brand ambassador, and an Instagram socialite, she rose to the limelight after she participated in the third season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show. Below is a photo of Ifuennada.

Today is Ifuennada’s birthday, hence she decided to impress her fans and followers with some birthday pictures, she wore a black revealing outfit in the photos she uploaded online, and she also wore a black cape. Her makeup appeared dramatic yet classical and it augmented her beauty. Below is the birthday photo Ifuennada posted online.

She captioned her photos with the words, Happy birthday to me, a wretched sinner saved by his grace and welcomed into royalty, on this special day I’d like to announce that I’ve officially given my life to Christ, yes I am born again”. Below is a screenshot where you can read her full Instagram post.

Her fans and followers also reacted to her photos and wished her well. Below are the screenshots of some reactions from Instagram

