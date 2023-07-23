I Have Officially Given My Life To Christ, I Am Born Again – BBN Star Ifuennada Reveals

Ifuennada, a well-known female participant of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, has garnered fame as an entrepreneur, brand ambassador, and Instagram socialite. She gained popularity after her appearance on the third season of the show. Below is a photo of Ifuennada.

To celebrate her birthday, Ifuennada delighted her fans and followers with a series of captivating photos. In these pictures, she donned an alluring black outfit, complemented by a stylish black cape. Her makeup added a touch of drama and elegance, enhancing her natural beauty. In an accompanying Instagram post. She captioned her photos with the words, “Happy birthday to me, a wretched sinner saved by his grace and welcomed into royalty, on this special day I’d like to announce that I’ve officially given my life to Christ, yes I am born again”. Below is a screenshot of her Instagram post.

Her fans and followers were quite pleased with the pictures she posted, hence they wished her well. Below are the screenshots of some reactions from Instagram.

