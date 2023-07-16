I Have Not Had S£x For 4 Good Years And I Don’t Have The Urge, All I Care About Is Work -Lizzy Gold

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold Onuwaje, also known as Lizzy Gold, recently opened up in an interview about her single status. The talented mother of two revealed that she has never been married and has no plans to tie the knot anytime soon.

Lizzy Gold expressed that her focus is entirely on her career, and she is determined not to let anything, including marriage, distract her. While acknowledging the beauty of marriage, she admitted to disliking the idea of seeing her partner every day, emphasizing that she would only consider marriage if her husband lived at a distance.

Furthermore, Lizzy Gold candidly disclosed that she has abstained from s£x for the past four years and doesn’t feel any desire for it. Her passion and dedication lie solely in her work, which consumes all her time and energy.

In summary, Lizzy Gold Onuwaje prioritizes her professional life and finds contentment in her single status, choosing to remain committed to her career and family rather than pursuing a romantic relationship.

