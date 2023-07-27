“I have not had sêx in the last 7 years, help me” – Iheme Nancy

Popular Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy has taken to social media to assert that she has not had intercourse in the last 7 years.

The actress disclosed this her official Instagram page in a post she shared on her story. She lamented about lack of coitus, asking netizens to come to her aid.

Nancy Iheme noted that due to lack of intercourse, she doesn’t even know how to kiss anymore.

The movie star disclosed this while sharing a headshot where she wore a brown wig cap, with her face glowing brightly.

In her words:

“I have not had sêx in the last 7 years help me oooo. How do I keep my mouth to kiss because I don’t understand how they keep mouth again… “

See the post below:

Nancy Iheme’s post has raised eyebrows of netizens as many have wondered whether she’s telling the truth or merely ranting on the social media space as the case may be

