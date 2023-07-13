“I have no Capacity of Hate in me. It’s Either all Love or I don’t Care” Sarah Martins

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has taken to social media to disclose that her mind is free from all forms of resentment and what she does is to either extend her love to those around her or she will feel less concerned about their activities.

The brand influencer who made such disclosure through her official Instagram page, could be seen looking pretty in a classy gown which she complimented with a stunning smile.

Sarah Martins went ahead to reveal that she has no capacity of hate in her. According to the curvy actress, she either shows her love or she does not care about anything or anyone.

Sarah Martins wrote;

“I have no capacity of hate in me. It’s either all love or I don’t care”

Here is Sarah Martins’ post below;

Sarah Martins is one among the many Nollywood actresses that has continued to thrill her fans and followers on Instagram with beautiful pictures of herself on different occasions. The mother of one has also inspired lots of single mothers, following how she has been able to successfully take care of her child while also establishing herself in both in the entertainment and business sectors.

