“I Have Never Seen A Human That Loves Bum Like My Little Person”-Tboss Says About Her Daughter

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbor Idowu, popularly known as Tboss, recently delighted her fans with a humorous post on social media. The reality TV star shared an adorable moment with her daughter, capturing a candid expression of affection.

In the post, Tboss’s daughter was seen hugging her mother’s backside, which prompted a lighthearted response from the doting mother. She playfully joked, “Never seen a human that loves bum like my little one.”

The endearing moment showcased the strong bond between Tboss and her daughter, reminding fans of the joy that motherhood brings. Fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages, expressing their love for the adorable duo.

Tboss has been open about her journey as a mother, sharing precious moments with her followers on social media. This recent post not only brought smiles but also highlighted the beauty of the unique and loving connection between a mother and her child.

Check out the screenshot of her post from Instagram below.

