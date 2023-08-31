‘I Have Never Seen 100 Thousand Naira’ -Lady Says As Davido Gifts Her Two Million Naira

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, recently gifted content creator Okoli Classic a sum of 2 million naira. Nigerian blogger Mufasa Tunde Ednut revealed that after Davido watched a video of the young lady on his page, he contacted Ednut and sent him 2 million naira to give to her.

Tunde Ednut shared, “Davido has done this many times. After watching, he will laugh and say, ‘Tunde help me give that guy 1 million naira,’ and then he will tell me not to announce it. But this particular one is 2 million naira, and in this era, I had to announce it.”

Following the receipt of the money, Okoli Classic shared a celebratory video on her official Instagram page. In the video (Watch The Full Video), she excitedly jumps around a shop, marking an emotional moment as she had never received such a substantial sum before.

In the video, Okoli Classic expresses to someone in the shop that she has never seen 100 thousand naira before, making the moment even more special.

Davido is widely appreciated not only for his music but also for his charitable acts. He remains one of the most beloved Afrobeat artists globally. Below are screenshots showing reactions from the general public.

