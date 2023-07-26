I Have A Crush In The House But I Am Too Old For Him; I Am Trying To Suppress My Feelings – Uriel

Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel has stated that she has a male crush in the house. She made the statement during diary session with Big Brother. However, Big Brother asked her who the man she likes is but she stated that she couldn’t reveal it because she is far older than him.

According to Uriel, it shouldn’t be so that their ages are far apart but she feels that she is too old for him. Big Brother tried to convince Uriel that age is nothing but a number but she disagreed during the diary session and stated that she is in her mid 30s.

Uriel also stated that when she came into the house, she noticed her feelings but she tried to refuse it. The BBNaija housemate also stated that she thought of making breakfast for him but she is trying to suppress the feelings.

