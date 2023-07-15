ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“I Hate Cuddling In Bed, Stay On Your Side And Let Me Sleep In Peace Abeg” – Vee

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 351 1 minute read

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Victoria Adeleye, popularly known as Vee has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that she hates cuddling in bed, and the person should stay on his side and let her sleep in peace, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Vee.

It was a question asked by someone on Twitter, and Vee replied it her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public.

Vee is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show, she’s also one of the most beautiful and gorgeous ladies from the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Vee’s fans are surprised and overwhelmed with the statement.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 351 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Segun Arinze showcases carpentry skills, reunites with old friend Robert Azibaola

7 mins ago

Colombian Singer Shakira Flaunts Her Beauty In New Photos

32 mins ago

Reactions As Actress Georgina Onuoha Shares New Photos Of Herself In Bikini

45 mins ago

Video: “I deserved it, better than nominated skit makers” — Nasboi calls out AMVCA

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button