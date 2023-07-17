“I Had To Wait For My Ex To Get High As A Kite To Be Able To Even Approach Him”-Tboss Says

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbor Idowu, popularly known as Tboss, recently sparked a conversation about triggers with a candid comment on social media. The reality TV personality shared her personal experience, highlighting the lengths she went to in order to connect with her ex-boyfriend emotionally.

In response to a video discussing triggers, Tboss revealed, “I hear you. I had to wait for my Ex to get High as a kite to be able to even approach him. Couldn’t discuss Nothing with him till after he had showered, eaten and sm*ked. Things we do when we’re in Love.”

Her comment shed light on the challenges she faced in trying to connect with her partner. It appears that her ex-boyfriend required a certain level of intoxication to unlock and express his emotions fully. Tboss’ statement serves as a reminder that love can sometimes lead individuals to go to extraordinary lengths to bridge emotional gaps in their relationships.

Check out the screenshot of her post below.

