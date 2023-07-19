‘ I had started music before going for BBNaija ‘- Whitemoney reveals

Nigerian Reality TV star and singer, Hazel Onou popularly known as ‘ White money ‘ has revealed that he had already started his musical career before venturing into the Big Brother Naija show.

According to DAILY POST NEWS, he disclosed this during an interview held of recent while stating that he composed of the music used during the TV show.

He said: ” I was already into music before going on the Big Brother Naija reality show; it is just that I was doing more of highlife. Back in the days, I had a band and everything but I did my thing low-key because there was no media to really show us out. I have been in music for long, I got my scholarship as a drummer to go to school. When I came out of BBNaija show, the opportunities that presented themselves were not cooking opportunities. In fact, no cooking brand came to me “.

Enadex (

)