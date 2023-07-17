I Had Fun Doing This, Thank You For Having Me – Beauty Tukura On Rubbing Minds With Ebuka

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Beauty Tukura has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she got interviewed on the popular and successful Rubbing Minds TV Show, with Ebuka Obi Uchendu, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with it as they were not expecting Beauty Tukura.

Beauty Tukura said that she had fun doing it, and she appreciated them for having her on the TV Show. Beauty Tukura is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show, she’s also one of the most beautiful and gorgeous ladies from the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show.

Beauty Tukura is a fashionista and Queen of fashion as she knows how to rock and blend outfits to bring out perfection each time she steps out in public, several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)