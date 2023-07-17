ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I Had Fun Doing This, Thank You For Having Me – Beauty Tukura On Rubbing Minds With Ebuka

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 360 1 minute read

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Beauty Tukura has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she got interviewed on the popular and successful Rubbing Minds TV Show, with Ebuka Obi Uchendu, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with it as they were not expecting Beauty Tukura.

Beauty Tukura said that she had fun doing it, and she appreciated them for having her on the TV Show. Beauty Tukura is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show, she’s also one of the most beautiful and gorgeous ladies from the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show.

Beauty Tukura is a fashionista and Queen of fashion as she knows how to rock and blend outfits to bring out perfection each time she steps out in public, several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 360 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Actress Toyin Abraham Causes A Stir With New Photos On Instagram

10 mins ago

Video: “What is she dancing?” Reactions trail video of Davido’s 2nd daughter, Hailey performing for fans [video]

17 mins ago

“My love, you are a survivor, a conqueror” – Actress Chacha Eke’s husband Celebrates her birthday

24 mins ago

DJ Cuppy Shares Stunning Picture Of Her Meal Via Her Official Twitter Page

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button