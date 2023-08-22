I Had A Car Crash But Only Lost A Nail – Yemi Alade Says As She Survives Car Crash In Spain

Popular Nigerian musician Yemi Alade has disclosed that she lost only a nail after she was involved in a car crash in Spain.

According to a report by the Punch paper their official Facebook page, Yemi Slade said, “On the 17th of August, we were in a car crash, somewhere between Barcelona and Benicassim in Spain at 12:06 (noon).

“I also experienced a minor medical emergency from exhaustion after performing on stage 7 hours after the incident on the same day, and somehow, I ended up at the after party (leaving me out of my mind, which needed positive vibrations).”

“Life is for the living… I didn’t want to put this out, but the devil had other plans, and my Jehovah Jiray said no! The blood of Jesus spoke for us.”

“I only lost a nail; it all happened suddenly. Nothing is too sudden or complicated for God. His grace is more than sufficient.”

