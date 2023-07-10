ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I Got Myself A New Bum – Bobrisky Reveals After A Successful Surgery

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 361 1 minute read

Gorgeous and charming Nigerian transgender woman and social media influencer Idris Okuneye has disclosed the outcome of her surgery. She made this known in a video posted on her official facebook and Instagram handle few hours ago.

Recall that in a video posted by Idris Okuneye last week, she was seen packing her stuffs which included toiletries, provisions, drugs etc into a box which she said she’ll be taking to the hospital for the surgery she was about to undergo. The video got a lot of mixed reactions from fans, some wishing her a successful surgery, others wondering why she would go through such pains and stress just to be a woman while the rest paid no attention.

The transgender woman widely known and addressed as Bobrisky in her post yesterday has disclosed the surgery was successful and she has now gotten herself a new backside.

In her words, she said “Got myself a new backside.

SureDesigns (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 361 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Nollywood celebrates veteran actor ‘Baba Agbako’ at 100; SDP will be a source of pride in Ondo — State Chairman assures

24 mins ago

Chief Imo Anokwute Celebrates His Lookalike Brother As He Turns A Year Older Today (Pictures)

51 mins ago

Video: “All I see is Big wizzy smile” – Adorable video of Wizkid’s children dancing to viral Amapiano song melts

1 hour ago

Video: Olamide reaches out to artist who drew amazing artwork of his family

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button