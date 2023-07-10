I Got Myself A New Bum – Bobrisky Reveals After A Successful Surgery

Gorgeous and charming Nigerian transgender woman and social media influencer Idris Okuneye has disclosed the outcome of her surgery. She made this known in a video posted on her official facebook and Instagram handle few hours ago.

Recall that in a video posted by Idris Okuneye last week, she was seen packing her stuffs which included toiletries, provisions, drugs etc into a box which she said she’ll be taking to the hospital for the surgery she was about to undergo. The video got a lot of mixed reactions from fans, some wishing her a successful surgery, others wondering why she would go through such pains and stress just to be a woman while the rest paid no attention.

The transgender woman widely known and addressed as Bobrisky in her post yesterday has disclosed the surgery was successful and she has now gotten herself a new backside.

In her words, she said “Got myself a new backside.

SureDesigns (

)