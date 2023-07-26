I Got An Invitation From The Governor After I Started Posting Skits In Ekiti Dialect – Comedian

A comedian identified as Gorosoekiti has narrated how he ventured into comedy and the progress he has made thus far.

In an interview with the Vanguard paper, the comedian said, “I never thought I would become a comedian or something. I have been bearing Goroso since my secondary school days. I started making comedy in 2019 when I was in the 400 level.”

“On this particular day, I was just catching a cruise. I held my phone with the Snapchat filter and said something in Ekiti dialect. That stuff was funny. I posted it on my WhatsApp status; people were viewing it and were amazed. My first 10 videos were just cruises; I never knew that the video would go viral. Someone from Ekiti who lives in the UK asked me if I was the one that created the video. He advised me to create a username for myself across various social media platforms and post my videos on them.”

“I got an invitation from the governor saying that you are the one making this video. That was how I met the governor. I was having 1000 followers befor but my followers on Instagram is going to 400,000 today.”

