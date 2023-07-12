“I Glow Because God Is My Protector” – Judy Austin Brags About Her Beauty.

Judy Austin, a talented Nollywood actress and the second spouse of controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to reveal the reason for her glow and physical beauty. She proudly boasts that she glows because God is her protector.

The controversial social media personality made this disclosure while sharing a photo of herself on her official Instagram account. Judy Austin was seen wearing a beautiful gown and lovely makeup, complemented by a radiant smile that showcased her beauty.

As the spouse of Yul Edochie, she described herself as the most beautiful woman, admiring her physical beauty. Furthermore, she stated that when God is one’s protector, one glows differently.

Below are screenshots of Judy Austin’s post on her official Instagram account;

Following her Instagram post, social media users, including her fans and followers, took to the comment section to react.

Here are a few reactions and comments from her fans and follower;

.

Beautygoddess (

)