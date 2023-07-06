I feel I have been given a priceless gift, Happy new month Glam fam” – Actress Oge Okoye Says

Nollywood actress Oge Okoye recently shared a heartfelt message with her fans, expressing her gratitude and excitement for the new month. She conveyed her profound appreciation for what she considers a priceless gift: the ability to see the world as a constant source of magic.

Her words reflect a deep sense of wonder and awe, suggesting that she perceives the world through a lens that unveils the enchantment in everyday moments. This perspective allows her to find joy and inspiration in the simplest of things, transforming the mundane into something extraordinary.

By acknowledging this gift, Oge Okoye encourages her fans, whom she affectionately refers to as the “Glam fam,” to cultivate a similar mindset. She invites them to open their eyes to the magic that surrounds them and to embrace a sense of gratitude for the wonders of life.

Her message resonates with individuals who may have become accustomed to the routines and challenges of daily life, reminding them to pause, appreciate, and find beauty in the present moment.

