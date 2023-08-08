“I Don’t Watch Big Brother But I See Updates On My TL”-BBN’s Ifuennada Reveals

Former BBN star Uloma Faith, popularly known as Ifuennada, has once again surprised fans with her unorthodox entertainment preferences. In a recent post, she admitted to not watching the show that catapulted her into the limelight, Big Brother, but rather catches updates on her timeline.

This revelation sheds light on Ifuennada’s unique approach to entertainment. Despite her origins in the BBN world, she’s carved a distinct path by avoiding the very show that introduced her to millions. Instead, she relies on social media updates to stay connected to the latest happenings.

Her stance speaks volumes about her enterprising spirit. By not getting engrossed in the show that defined her early career, Ifuennada showcases her keen focus on building her brand beyond the realms of reality TV. This strategic outlook positions her as a shrewd businesswoman who values selective engagement, proving that she’s a force to be reckoned with beyond the realm of entertainment that initially propelled her.

Have a look at her post taken from Instagram below.

