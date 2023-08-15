ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“I Don’t Want To Be Seen A Particular Way That I’m Not” – Cee C Speaks On Outburst At Biggie

Nigerian reality TV Star and housemate from the currently running season BBNaija all stars Cynthia Nwadikora AKA Cee c has recently spoken about her outburst towards Biggie who nullified her participation in the Head of House games yesterday. According to her, she does not want to be seen in a particular way that she is not.

Big Brother exempted Cee c from participating in the head of house games yesterday as punishment for her violent attitude towards another housemate Illebaye few days ago. However Cee c was not having it as she stated that it is unfair that Biggie will not let her participate in the games. She went on an on narrating how she retouched her hair in preparation for the games only to discover that she is not participating.

In the early hours of midnight, Cee c in a conversation with Cross addressed her behaviour earlier. She stated that she did not intend to disrespect Big Brother and does not want to be seen in a way that she is not. In her words;

“I don’t want to be seen a particular way that I’m not. I don’t have any issue. I didn’t intend to disrespect him in any way. I was just frustrated and it’s because housemates they will just be talking and talking about you. The talk is too much sometimes”.

