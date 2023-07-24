ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I Don’t Trust Men, CeeC Tells Kiddwaya After Be Offered Her Money To Leave BBN All Stars Show

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

Reality Star and former big brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Ceecee who is also a contestant in the recently launched BBN all stars has turned down a monetary offer from her colleague Kiddwaya

The handsome young man promised to give her a hundred and twenty million if she walks away from the show, here is how the conversation went

Kiddwaya: How about I give you the hundred and twenty million naira, so that you can leave right now, you don’t need biggies money when you have Kiddwaya’s money

Ceecee: I don’t trust you, you are a man, I don’t trust men

Check out the video below

Kidd is a brand ambassador and TV personality while Cynthia is a thirty year old Lawyer and influencer from Enugu State

Over to you dear readers, what do you think about this article?

Please share your thoughts with us in the comment section

Lisajoe (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why I refused to join the BBNaija All Stars Edition – Nengi

11 mins ago

“Problem Is Back”-Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo Ajudua Says About Kiddwaya’s Return To BBN All Stars

60 mins ago

I Don’t Like How You All Look Down On Level Up Housemates, One Of Them Might Win, Deji Predicts

2 hours ago

BBNaija All Stars: Ebuka Welcomes 20 Stars Into Big Brother’s House

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button