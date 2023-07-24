I Don’t Trust Men, CeeC Tells Kiddwaya After Be Offered Her Money To Leave BBN All Stars Show

Reality Star and former big brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Ceecee who is also a contestant in the recently launched BBN all stars has turned down a monetary offer from her colleague Kiddwaya

The handsome young man promised to give her a hundred and twenty million if she walks away from the show, here is how the conversation went

Kiddwaya: How about I give you the hundred and twenty million naira, so that you can leave right now, you don’t need biggies money when you have Kiddwaya’s money

Ceecee: I don’t trust you, you are a man, I don’t trust men

Kidd is a brand ambassador and TV personality while Cynthia is a thirty year old Lawyer and influencer from Enugu State

