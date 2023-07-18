ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I Don’t Think She Said Anything Mean To Be Honest – Simi Talks About Fan

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that she doesn’t think that the lady who said her opinion about her said anything mean, as she just said her truth, and she has her own truth too. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Simi.

Simi is one of the most popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, she has graced several international and local stages all over the world including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, United States, United Kingdom, Dubai, Germany, Paris, Tanzania, Belgium, Croatia, Colombia, Netherlands, Portugal, Brazil, India, amongst others.

Simi is a fashionista and Queen of fashion as she knows how to rock and blend outfits to bring out perfection each time she steps out in public, several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms.

