I Don’t Support Young Girls Sl€eping With Men For Money, But Ladies Shouldn’t Marry Broke Guys”Doyin

One of the housemates on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Doyin David, has used her interview with media personality, Chude to reveal that she does not endorse young girls having s€x with men to get money from them but that they should not marry broke guys.

She disclosed that if a lady meets a man and he wishes to express his love for her with money, it is not a bad thing. She made it known that transactional s€x is a bad thing that she does not embrace and that men have a problem with women who think financial stability is what it requires to be with a man.

In her statement during the interview, she said, “I don’t support young girls sl€eping with men for money, but ladies shouldn’t marry broke guys. If a man wants to express his love to a woman by giving her money, there is nothing wrong with it. I won’t have s€x with a man because of money alone, love has to exist between us.”

Doyin David has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her participation in the BBN show, which has helped her achieve more fame.

