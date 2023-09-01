ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I Don’t Support Young Girls Sl€eping With Men For Money, But Ladies Shouldn’t Marry Broke Guys”Doyin

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

One of the housemates on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Doyin David, has used her interview with media personality, Chude to reveal that she does not endorse young girls having s€x with men to get money from them but that they should not marry broke guys.

She disclosed that if a lady meets a man and he wishes to express his love for her with money, it is not a bad thing. She made it known that transactional s€x is a bad thing that she does not embrace and that men have a problem with women who think financial stability is what it requires to be with a man.

In her statement during the interview, she said, “I don’t support young girls sl€eping with men for money, but ladies shouldn’t marry broke guys. If a man wants to express his love to a woman by giving her money, there is nothing wrong with it. I won’t have s€x with a man because of money alone, love has to exist between us.”

Click the link to watch the video

 

Doyin David has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her participation in the BBN show, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘When I First Blew Up, Femi Otedola Gave Me 30 Thousand Dollars Cash’ -Singer, Davido

8 hours ago

Hausa Actor, Ali Nuhu Meets With Minister Of Art And Culture, Hon. Hannatu Musawa

10 hours ago

Video: Brain Jotter Calls Out Davido, Obi Cubana and Ohers as He Offers Financial Assistance to Woman with Skin Ulcer

10 hours ago

Video: Bunmi Ninalowo Reacts, Deactivate Her Instagram Account After Her Husband Publicly Announced Their Separation

11 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button