I Don’t Like How You All Look Down On Level Up Housemates, One Of Them Might Win, Deji Predicts

Lots of fans and lovers of Big brother have dropped their opinions and what they think about the BBN all stars launched tonight.

Among them is Reality Star and former big brother Naija Level up contestant, Deji Morafa, the handsome young man lamented about how much people look down on housemates from his set, insinuated one of them might end up winning, using his official Twitter handle, he said

“I don’t like how you guys are looking down on level up housemates. One of them will shock you guys and win the show”

Check out the screenshot below

Deji is a twenty seven year old Nigerian pharmacist and Digital artiste , he was popular in the show for being a fake housemate plus his undefined relationship with Chinenyenwa Desire known as Chichi

