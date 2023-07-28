I Don’t Like Her – TolaniBaj To Doyin About Ilebaye

TolaniBaj has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she chases Ilebaye out of the room yesterday night in the Big Brother’s House when she was with Neo Akpofure, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as the actions of TolaniBaj was uncalled for and Ilebaye just like her is an HouseMate in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, Ilebaye spoke to Doyin about the situation, and Doyin went to speak to TolaniBaj about what happened and, why she sent Ilebaye out of the room.

TolaniBaj told Doyin that she doesn’t like Ilebaye and her energy, and they don’t talk, and she said that they don’t like Ilebaye in their room, and she should not come there, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of TolaniBaj their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. People tagged what TolaniBaj did as bullying Ilebaye.

