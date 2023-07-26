“I Don’t Know If We Will Start Fighting In The House, But He’s Someone I Want To See Win” Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke, has revealed what she thinks about her ex-boyfriend, Ike Onyema, after she was questioned by Big Brother in the diary room. She made it known that she is not sure whether there will be a fight between her and her ex-boyfriend in the house, but that he is someone that she wants to see win.

She disclosed that when she first realized that Ike would also be in the Big Brother house with her, she felt surprised and did not know what was going to happen between them. She stated that the two of them have been cooperating and working together as a team, saying that she realized they were in the house for Big Brother’s game.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “I don’t know if we will start fighting in the house, but he’s someone I want to see win.” When I got to know that we would be in the house together, I was shocked because I never knew what could happen, but then I realized it was just Big Brother’s game. We are cooperating and working together as a team because that’s what we are here for.”

Since she won the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, she has become a well-known figure among her fans on social media, which has helped her achieve more fame.

