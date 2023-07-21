I Don’t Have A Billion Dollar In My Account, I Just Choose To Be Happy _ BlessingCeo

Popular relationship adviser BlessingCeo discloses in her official Facebook page that she doesn’t have a billon dollar in her account, she just choose happiness over it.

She has been telling her fans that it is better to be happy than feeling sad or worrying too much about any situation especially financial situation.

BlessingCeo has revealed that she doesn’t have so much money but she just choose to be happy dancing and rejoicing over the life that God has given to her. She also said that she doesn’t want to worry about anything that happened in the past, she needs a positive energy flowing in her life.

BlessingCeo is a positive person. She is always saying things that are positive and not negative. She gives good advice, happiness is one of the things she advices her fans to have.

Click here to watch the video.

Please let’s know your opinion about this posts in the comment box below.

Janiella (

)