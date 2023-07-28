ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“I Don’t Get Paid To Have S€x With Men, I Have Been Toasted By Some Rich Guys But I Said No” Kudirat

Yoruba movie actress, Kudirat Ogunro, has used her new Instagram post to insist that she does not have to sl€ep with men to make money. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she disclosed that she does not get paid to have s€x with men and that she has been toasted by some rich guys but rejected their proposals.

She stated that she is the type of lady who is satisfied with her job and is not looking for a fast way to become rich. She maintained that she is happy to drink Garri, or bread and beans, in order to survive rather than sl€eping around with men to survive.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “I don’t get paid to have s€x with men, I have been toasted by some rich guys, but I said no. I would rather take Garri, or bread and beans, to survive than sl€eping around with different men.

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

