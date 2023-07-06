“I Don’t Expect Money From Any Man, I’ve Been Hustling For Myself Since Secondary School” Phyna

Former Big Brother Naija reality TV show winner, Phyna has used her new video to reveal how she has been the one hustling for her since she was in secondary school and that she is not the type who expects money from men. She made it known that she does not expect money from any man, saying that she has been hustling for herself since her secondary school days.

She disclosed that her father is still alive but that he is not a rich man, citing it as a reason for her to work hard for herself. She advised ladies not to expect money or a soft life from any man, while encouraging them to buckle up and cater for their own needs by themselves.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “I don’t expect money from any man, I’ve been hustling for myself since secondary school. My father is still alive, he’s not rich, and that is why I have to work hard to sustain myself. No woman should expect a soft life from men, you have to hustle so that you can cater for yourself, but if he’s capable of giving you money, you can take it and enjoy it with him.”

Since she became victorious in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, she has become a well-known figure among her fans on social media, which has helped her achieve more fame.

