I Don’t Do Hook-up, I’m A Relationship Person, But The Guy Must Be Rich To Spoil Me -Bobrisky Says

The controversial crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky has revealed he doesn’t do hook-up, but the person he is in a relationship with must be rich to spoil him.

Bobrisky made this statement on a post he made on his snap chat while advising girls who go under the knife to enlarge their back side. According to the crossdresser, he said before you waste 4 million for back side surgery, make sure you have client on ground that will rush you like indomie when you come with that body else you will start borrowing money from your friends.

He added that in his words he said in my own case. I don’t do hook-up, I’m in a relationship, but the guy must be rich to spoil me. He also said relationship is his thing and he does not involve in anything that has to do with hook-up.

Bobrisky also asked ladies,how will they want a guy to spoil them, when they don’t look pretty for him. What are your thoughts on this?

