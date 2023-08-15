I Didn’t Do A Breast Reduction Surgery, The Weight Loss Surgery Made My Breast Slimmer- Ronke Oshodi

Popular Nigerian actress, musician, producer and director, Ibironke Ojo-Anthony professionally known as Ronke Oshodi in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo (WithChude) has disclosed the surgery she did and her reasons.

The actress started by debunking the rumour that she did a breast enlargement or reduction surgery, noting that she only had a weight loss surgery which was based on the instruction she got from her doctor.

According to her, when she was still in UK, her doctor had advised her to lose weight from 110kg to 75kg but she refused not until she started having issues like small sickness, BP and others.

When asked by the host if the rumours of the breast reduction and weight loss surgery is true, she said “I didn’t do a breast reduction surgery, my breast is still there. I only had a weight loss surgery which made my breast and entire body slimmer, that’s what happens when you have a weight loss surgery”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 0:09)

