I defamed Eniola Badmus because I needed money for my rent ‘- Tiktok user, Ego Okoye

TikTok user, Ego Blessing Okoye, recently admitted that her actions that damaged the reputation of Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus were not intentional. She revealed that she did it because of financial reasons.

As reported by PUNCH NEWS, Ego Blessing Okoye offered an apology for her wrongdoing and explained the circumstances behind her actions.

In summary, she stated, “What happened was that Fortune Ibe, a friend of mine, promised to give me Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000) if I talked about Mrs. Eniola Badmus publicly. I was facing financial difficulties and had mentioned my rent issue to him. The offer of money prompted me to make the video. I deeply regret my actions, and I apologize. I was desperate to pay my house rent.”

It was earlier reported that Ego Okoye had referred to Eniola Badmus as a ‘pimp’. Despite issuing several apologies, Eniola Badmus has expressed her intention to pursue legal action regarding the matter.

