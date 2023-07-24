I Defamed Eniola Badmus Because A Friend Of Mine Promised To Give Me N200K For My Rent If I Did – Suspect

A Tik-Tok user identified as Ego Okoye has stated the reasons why she made a defamatory statement against Nollywood actress Enila Badmus. It should be noted that Miss Okoye had earlier reportedly called Eniola a professional pimp, which led to her arrest.

In a report by the Punch newspaper, Okoye said, “What happened was that a friend of mine, Fortune Ibe, said if I should come out and talk about Mrs. Eniola Badmus, he was going to send me N200k because I told him about my rent.”

“That was what prompted the video. I am so sorry; I just did that because I was desperate to pay my house rent. I just did it because of the money.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian actress has refused to let the matter go despite all pleas from the suspect, and she threatens to sue her in court. In her words, she said, “You just decided to spoil my name. Don’t worry; we are going to court. This is the girl who called me a professional pimp. Have I pimped you before? Your friend, where is she? You must provide for her; don’t you have the friend again? She must come back; she will be your witness.”

Source: Punch paper.

Euphoric (

)