I Decided to do Skits Because I Wanted to get Davido’s Attention for my Music- Nasboi Reveals.

Nigerian skit maker, Michael Nasiru Lawal, popularly known as Nasboi has disclosed that his reason for going into comedy skits was because he had an intention of making legendary afro beat singer, Davido become aware of his talent in music.

The brand influencer who made such revelation during his meeting with one of his fans which he uploaded on his official instagram page few hours ago, stated that he decided to make skits not because of he wanted to do skits but because he wanted to get Davido’s attention for his music.

According to Nasboi, although he later got the attention of Davido, he decided to utilize the acceptance and fame he got from his fans for his skits, adding that people were seeing him as a funny person and so he decided to add more characters in his comedy skits so that he does not get missing in the long run.

In his own words, Nasboi mentioned;

“I decided to make skits not because I wanted to do skits but because I wanted to get Davido’s attention. I got the attention but now the problem is everybody started looking at me like funny guy. So I was in that position where I couldn’t do anything, I couldn’t even do music. Everybody was coming to my space and they were saying funny guy, so I decided to be funny. So I decided to introduce more characters so I don’t get missing.”

