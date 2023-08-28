‘I Decided To Do Skits Because I Wanted To Get Davido’s Attention For My Music’ -Nasboi Reveals

Nigerian comedic talent, Michael Nasiru Lawal, popularly known as Nasboi, has revealed his initial motive for creating comedy skits was to capture the notice of acclaimed afrobeat artist, Davido, in order to showcase his musical prowess.

In a recent interaction with one of his fans in a video (Watch The Full Video), shared on his official Instagram page, Nasboi clarified that his original intention wasn’t to establish a skit-oriented career but rather to garner the attention of Davido. Despite successfully grabbing Davido’s interest, Nasboi opted to embrace the recognition and popularity stemming from his skits. However, this inadvertently led to him being primarily perceived as a comedian. To prevent this pigeonholing, he strategically introduced more characters into his comedic sketches, ensuring he remained connected to his musical aspirations.

Nasboi expressed, “Creating skits wasn’t my ambition. I began with the aim of catching Davido’s attention. I did achieve that, but then I became labeled as merely a humorous individual. This perception limited me, even in pursuing my music. Given this comedic image, I chose to adapt and introduced multiple personas in my sketches to maintain a balance.”

