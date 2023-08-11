I Decided To Cook For My Boyfriend This Afternoon, He Is The Best Man In My Life-Bobrisky

Popular crossdresser and social media influencer, Idris Okuneye widely known and addressed as Bobrisky in a recent video posted on his Instagram story has disclosed how he treated his boyfriend in the afternoon.

Bobrisky is well known within and outside the country for not just his luxurious lifestyle but his amazing cooking skills judging from the video he shares online.

In the video posted few minutes ago, Bobrisky was seen displaying different kinds of food on his dinner table, ranging from rice, stew, soup etc which he said was all for his boyfriend whose identify he is yet to disclose.

Bobrisky also disclosed he is the best man on his life, no wonder he cooks yummy dishes for him and also showed praises on him on social media platforms.

In his words, Bobrisky said “I decided to cook for my boyfriend this afternoon, he is the best man in my life.

