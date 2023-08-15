I Dated My Husband For Almost 10 Years; He Proposed Three Times Before I Agreed – Ronke Oshodi

Nigerian actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke has revealed in an interview with Journalist Chude that she dated her husband for almost 10 years. In exact words, the veteran actress stated that they dated for 9 years and 7 months.

Ronke Oshodi also stated that at a point in time, she thought that her marriage won’t work out. According to the actress, her husband is a stubborn man and they usually fought for some time and he will leave before they eventually got back together. She also stated that her husband proposed three times before she agreed.

Actress Ronke Oshodi said during the interviews with journalist Chude;

”I dated my husband for almost 10 years. It was exactly 9 years and 7 months. He is a stubborn man; we will fight for sometime, he will leave and later get back together.

I once thought that the marriage won’t work out. As a human being, you want to walk away when something starts disturbing you. He proposed three times and it was the third time I agreed.”

