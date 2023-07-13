ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“I cover everything that makes me happy with the blood of Jesus, including my Dildo” – Nancy Iheme

Nigerian actress Nancy Iheme recently made a statement that has elicited a strong reaction from her fans and the public. In her comment, she stated, “I cover everything that makes me happy with the blood of Jesus, including my Dildo.” This provocative statement has generated a wide spectrum of responses, reflecting the diversity of opinions and beliefs.

There are fans who admire Nancy Iheme’s fearlessness and appreciate her ability to openly discuss topics that are often considered taboo. They view her statement as a bold expression of her personal faith and her right to find happiness in her own way. These supporters commend her for challenging societal norms and bringing attention to subjects that are typically shrouded in silence.

However, there are also fans who find Nancy Iheme’s statement controversial or offensive. They argue that such a public declaration about intimate objects crosses a line and undermines the sanctity of religious beliefs. These individuals may feel that the comment is inappropriate and detracts from more substantive discussions that need attention.

