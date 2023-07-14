I Counted Only 328 People, You’re Improving – Blaqbonez Reacts To TG Omori’s Music Video

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, Blaqbonez has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he reacts to the new music video that TG Omori just directed of J Hus and Naira Marley which he shared his official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Blaqbonez said that he counted only 328 people, and that TG Omori is improving, as they’ve said that TG Omori is always putting lots of people in his music videos. Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Blaqbonez is one of the most popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, he has graced several international and local stages all over the world including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, United States, United Kingdom, Dubai, Germany, Paris, Tanzania, Belgium, Croatia, Colombia, Netherlands, Portugal, Brazil, India, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)