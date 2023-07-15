ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I consistently pray for more money, more money, Nothing Really Concerns Me With Husband” -BBNaija Star And Lawyer, Jumoke Adedoyin

Jumoke Adedoyin, also known as JMK, a lawyer, entrepreneur, and former contestant on Big Brother Naija, has expressed that she is not preoccupied with finding a husband. The 25-year-old reality TV personality shared this sentiment on her social media page, emphasizing her focus on acquiring abundant wealth.

JMK stated that while she would be open to a husband entering her life, it would not significantly alter her circumstances. As long as she has enough money to enjoy herself and take care of her own needs, she remains content.

In her own words: “I consistently pray for more money, more moneyyy. Having a husband is not my primary concern. If he comes along, that’s fine. But if not, it doesn’t change anything. I just want to have plenty of money to indulge myself and take care of my own.”

JMK rose to fame through her participation in the sixth season of Big Brother Naija. Prior to the show, she had already established herself as a successful food blogger.

