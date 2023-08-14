ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I Care About Cross But I Don’t Have Feelings For Him – Ilebaye

Ilebaye has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that she cares about CrossDaBoss, and she doesn’t have feelings for him, she said that the reason why she has not kissed any guy in the Big Brother’s House is because she’s not a slut like he claims to be. She said that if CrossDaBoss likes someone, go ahead, and that she can’t because she’s in a reality TV show engage in some activities. She said even if she wants to have fun, she can’t have fun with a dog, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Ilebaye.

