I Can’t Have Sex In The House Or With Any Big Brother Person, CeeC Says

Reality Star and former big brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Ceecee who is also a contestant in the recently launched BBN all stars revealed that she can’t have intimate relationship with any man from BBN

The beautiful young lady made this known during a conversation with Uriel about Neo, here is how it went

Uriel- I will beat you o, Leave the guy alone

Ceecee- He knows, I surrender

Uriel- You can’t have sex here?

Ceecee- Both here and outside, I can’t have sex with any big brother guy

Check out the video clip below

Cynthia is a thirty year old Lawyer, influencer, brand ambassador and entrepreneur from Enugu State, Nigeria. She was popular in the house for being bold and outspoken plus her entanglement with Tobi

