“I Can’t Feed My Family Again And The House I Am Living Is Now On Sale” -Kannywood Actor, Abdullahi

Shu’aibu Abdullahi, a veteran actor in the Kannywood film industry known as Karkuzu, has reached out to compassionate Nigerians for assistance. He revealed that his loss of vision has significantly impacted his financial situation, pushing him into severe poverty.

In a statement reported by Premium Times paper, the actor opened up about his condition during a program on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). He expressed, “I am currently blind as I speak. I am in dire need of financial support. Providing food for myself and my family has become a challenge.”

“The house I have been residing in is up for sale. If the house is sold, I don’t know where I’ll go. Hence, I am appealing to kind-hearted Nigerians to extend their help. I am hopeful that Nigerians could assist me in acquiring the house I currently live in. The doctors diagnosed my condition as glaucoma, and regaining my sight is unlikely.”

Source: Premium Times paper

squareblogge (

)