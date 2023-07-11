“I Can’t Allow My Daughter To Enlarge Her Bum, A Doctor Told Me A Lady Died From The Pain” Kanayo O. Kenayo

Popular Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has used his Instagram video to reveal what a doctor who happens to be his friend in America told him about a lady who tried to enlarge her bumbum, while also reiterating that he will never allow his daughter to engage herself liposuction too.

He took to his Instagram story to share the post, where he disclosed that he can’t allow his daughter to enlarge her bumbum, saying that a doctor told him that a lady died from the pain she encountered. He stated that his friend, who happens to be a doctor in the US, told him that a lady came for the liposuction procedure, but unfortunately she got infected and her bumbum kept swelling up. He revealed that her boyfriend came to check on her in the hospital, but he ran away, and the lady eventually died in the process.

In the statement he made in the video, he said, “I can’t allow my daughter to enlarge her bum, a doctor told me a lady from the pain. The doctor in the US told me that the lady came to enlarge her bumbum, but she got infected and her bum kept swelling up. Her boyfriend went to the hospital to check on her, but he ran away from the smell, and the lady later died.”

Click the link to watch the video

https://instagram.com/stories/kanayo.o.kanayo/3144007382878614217?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=NjZiM2M3MzIxNA==

The actor has established himself as a well-known figure in the Nollywood movie industry, thanks to his talent and the roles he plays in movies, which have helped him achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (

)