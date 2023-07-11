“I Cannot Allow My Daughter To Enlarge Her Bum, A Doctor Told Me A Lady Died From The Pain” -Kanayo

Kanayo O. Kanayo, a popular Nollywood actor, recently shared an important message through an Instagram video. He disclosed a conversation he had with a doctor friend in America regarding a tragic incident involving a lady who attempted to enlarge her buttocks. Kanayo O. Kanayo emphasized that he would never allow his daughter to undergo such a procedure.

Taking to his Instagram story, he expressed his firm stance against allowing his daughter to enhance her buttocks, citing a doctor’s warning about the potential dangers. According to his doctor friend in the US, a lady had sought a liposuction procedure to enlarge her buttocks but unfortunately contracted an infection, causing severe swelling. Tragically, the lady’s boyfriend visited her in the hospital but fled due to the unbearable odor, and she eventually succumbed to her condition.

In his video statement, Kanayo O. Kanayo stated, “I cannot permit my daughter to enlarge her bum. A doctor informed me about the pain and complications involved. The doctor in the US shared the story of a lady who sought to enlarge her buttocks but suffered from infections and excessive swelling. Her boyfriend visited her in the hospital but fled due to the smell, and unfortunately, the lady passed away.”

Kanayo O. Kanayo has gained recognition in the Nollywood film industry due to his talent and the diverse roles he portrays on screen, contributing to his growing fame.

