I can not be attacked in LASU, there will be riot – Singer, Bella Shmurda

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi known professionally as Bella Shmurda publicly came out to debunk the rumours making rounds that he was attacked in Lagos State University during the Poco Lee concert.

Recall that few weeks ago, Poco Lee had a concert in Lagos State University, LASU and Bella Shmurda was one of the Artist who performed at the show. Few hours after the show, video clips of Bella and Odumodublvck running away from the venue of the concert surfaced online and according to reports, the two Afrobeat Singers were attacked by suspected cultists.

During a recent interview on Cool FM, Bella revealed that nothing like that happened during the show at LASU. He stated that the place was too crowded and the venue was too small for the kind of crowd that turned up, so out of people trying to show love, there got carried away.

The “Vision 2020” crooner also revealed that it was an uncomfortable situation for him and he was super tired that day because he was trying to control the crowd due to insufficient security personnel. Bella Shmurda further stressed that he can never be attacked in LASU because if that happens, there will be riot.

“In his Words”

“I can’t be attacked in LASU, there will be riot. The place was just like, crowded and the venue was too small for the kind of crowd that was there, so I think out of people trying to show love, there got carried away. It was an uncomfortable situation and that day I was very tired like even me that’s the artist, I was controlling the crowd to calm down. It’s alright, it’s fine for people to say but I can never be attacked in LASU”, The talented singer said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

