“I Came Here Waiting To Catch A Strike, Na Strike Be My Brand” – Ike Onyeama To Doyin

Ike Onyeama has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he tells Doyin that he came to the Big Brother’s House to catch a strike, he said strike is his brand, this was after he took out Ilebaye’s personal items and clothes from her locker, and threw everything on the floor. The HouseMates were in awe and everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the fact that, Ike Onyeama could do something like that after Big Brother called all the HouseMates together and played the clip, where Ike Onyeama was thrashing Ilebaye’s clothes and personal items.

Ike Onyeama told Doyin that getting a strike is his brand, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others asking that is Ike Onyeama in his right senses.

His fans and supporters reacted to the statement their official social media platforms.

