“I Bless You With The Blessings Of A Mother” Mama G Says As She Celebrates Her Son, Uchendu (Photos)

Nothing compares to the blessings of a mother, especially when you are marking your birthday. Just moments ago, Patience Ozokwor, alias Mama G, took to Instagram to mark her son, Uchendu, as turning a year older today. Mama G also declared that she was blessing the celebrant with the blessings of a mother.

Every mother desires to have a son who makes her happy and proud at all times. This is the reason why Mama is elated to celebrate her amazing son. The veteran actress expressed her gratitude to God while wishing him a happy birthday. She went further to write, “I bless you with the blessings of a mother and prayers only meant for God’s ears.”

Many times, movie stars want their fans and admirers to celebrate those that add to their joy. Mama G isn’t an exception to this. While celebrating her son, she flaunted his pictures on her official social media account. She took time to eulogise and pray for him in her birthday message.

