I and my Wife Were Pregnant with Twins but we Lost them, Our Relationship was Strained- Banky W.

Nigerian veteran singer, Olubankole Wellington, professionally known as Banky W has decided to recount how he and his partner, Etomi Adesua were passing through a difficult phase in their marriage to an extent that they lost their twins during such period. He made such remembrance in an interview.

The politician who spoke about such issue during an interview with Chudeity few hours ago, stated that 2019 was a tough year for him because it was the year that they were running for office and at the same time he and his wife were struggling to have a child.

Speaking further, Banky W revealed that they started doing IVF treatments towards the end of 2018 and 2019, adding that the second IVF treatment his wife did was very difficult for her and she went through so much pain and all he could do was have quality time with her, despite running for office during such period.

The singer went ahead to state that;

“Whether it’s the community of people that are close to you or family, it feels like you’re being emptied on a daily basis. You’re giving everything you have and it’s not enough and then we lost twins, because we were pregnant with twins and we lost them. Then we tried again, our relationship was strained. It was a tough time”.

