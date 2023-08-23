ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I Am Struggling, I Am Sad And I Need A Friend; People Make It Seem Like I’m A Robot – BBN’s Doyin

Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyin has revealed to Big Brother in her diary session that she is struggling in the house and also sad. According to Doyin, she needs a friend and people make it seems as if she is a robot who should be there for others at all times even when they are not there for her.

Doyin also stated that Neo told her to be there for Ilebaye even though she feels disrespected but according to her, she is a human being too and not made to the there for others.

According to Doyin, she is not going to speak to Ilebaye again because she doesn’t deserve her friendship. In the diary session she had with Big Brother, Doyin said;

”Big Brother, I am struggling in this house. I do makeup everyday, you think it is easy? I am sad. I need a friend too; people make it seems as if I am a robot and I should be there at every instance. I am a human being too.

I am not speaking to Ilebaye again. I have come to a conclusion that she doesn’t deserve my friendship.”

Click the LINK to watch the video.

Below is a screenshot of the moment Doyin spoke to Big Brother:

